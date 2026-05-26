Turn Strategic Vision Into Everyday Impact with WBS

Close the gap between strategy design and execution

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, having a strategy isn’t enough. The real challenge is turning that strategy into meaningful, measurable impact.

Warwick Business School’s executive programme, Strategy into Action is designed to help senior leaders do exactly that.

Delivered over two immersive days at The Shard in London, with an additional reflective leadership day three weeks later, this programme offers a blend of interactive sessions, practical frameworks, and peer collaboration to help leaders to bridge the gap between strategy design and execution even in a complex, fast-changing environment.

Leaders will leave ready to drive impact, energise teams, and deliver impactful results.

Book your place before 7 June to receive a 25% fee reduction. Email [email protected] to find out more.

Strategy into Action

Turn strategic intent into measurable outcomes.

Start date: 22 June 2026

Duration: 3 days (including reflective leadership day 13 July 2026)

Location: The Shard, London

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