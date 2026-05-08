As AI disruption and economic uncertainty continue to reshape how organisations compete and grow, LSE Executive Education and Lifelong Learning supports you in developing the skills, perspectives, and strategic frameworks needed to navigate uncertainty and build organisational resilience.

AI and the Future of Organisations: Insights for Business

Five-day on-campus programme | 8 – 12 June 2026

How should leaders respond to the cultural and strategic impact of AI?

On the five-day programme AI and the Future of Organisations: Insights for Business, you’ll draw on behavioural science insights to understand how AI influences employee behaviour, performance, and organisational culture. This programme equips you with a clear understanding of how to integrate AI safely, ethically, and effectively.

Watch this video with Dr Dario Krpan, faculty lead for this programme, as he explores what organisations can do to be better positioned to strengthen workforce resilience.

Find out more

Leading Risk in Organisations

Five-day on-campus programme | 8 – 12 June 2026

How prepared is your organisation to lead through uncertainty and risk?

On the five-day programme Leading Risk in Organisations, you will build a clear understanding of the psychology and organisational cultures that underpin risk behaviours, while gaining the practical frameworks needed to analyse and lead risk confidently across your organisation.

Read this article by Dr Emma Soane, faculty lead for this course, where she examines the importance of an organisational “risk position” for innovation and long-term resilience.

Find out more

Climate Change: Economics, Policy and Strategy in an Age of Uncertainty

Five-day on-campus programme | 8 – 12 June 2026

What does effective leadership look like in an era shaped by climate uncertainty?

On the five-day programme Climate Change: Economics, Policy and Strategy in an Age of Uncertainty, you’ll explore the economic, policy, and organisational dimensions of climate strategy to help your organisation respond proactively to climate-driven change.

Watch this video with Professor Simon Dietz, faculty lead for this course, as he discusses how leaders can make informed decisions in conditions of climate uncertainty.

Find out more

Corporate Finance and Strategy

Five-day on-campus programme | 8 – 12 June 2026

How can leaders make stronger financial decisions in complex business environments?

On the five-day programme Corporate Finance and Strategy, you will explore how financial tools and analysis can support investment decisions, growth planning, mergers and acquisitions, and long-term business performance.

Watch this video to hear from the LSE faculty leading the programme and learn how it can help you strengthen your strategic decision-making through corporate finance insights.

Find out more

Data Science and AI for Executives

Five-day on-campus programme | 8 – 12 June 2026

What do leaders need to understand about data science and AI to make better organisational decisions?

On the five-day programme Data Science and AI for Executives, you’ll gain a practical, non-technical grounding in data science, AI, and machine learning. The programme equips you with the knowledge needed to assess quantitative evidence, engage confidently with technical teams, and apply data-driven insight across business, government, and policy contexts.

Watch this video to hear from the LSE faculty leading the programme and learn how it can help you strengthen your data‑driven decision-making.

Find out more