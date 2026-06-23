Whether you are strengthening supply chain resilience, rethinking talent strategy, sharpening brand positioning or navigating economic uncertainty, LSE Executive Education’s September programmes are built for leaders facing complex decisions.

In just five days, our on-campus programmes deliver the insight, frameworks and practical tools to turn disruption into competitive advantage.

Explore our upcoming programmes running 7-11 September

Shaping the Future of Work: Global Talent Strategies for a Connected Workplace

Lead the future of work by rethinking talent strategy, building connected workplaces and unlocking value through AI, automation and digital twins. Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here

Supply Chain Leadership

Turn your supply chain into a source of strategic advantage by aligning it to organisational goals, building long-term resilience and responding more effectively to competitive and regulatory pressures. Hear from lead faculty on the programme in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here

Brand Strategy

In an era of rapid digital change, lead with a stronger brand strategy to build trust, deepen customer loyalty and create a lasting competitive advantage. Hear from past participants in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here

Global Macroeconomic Challenges

Make sense of a more volatile global economy by understanding the shocks, policy dynamics and structural fragilities reshaping markets, trade and international business. Hear from past participants in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here

Strategic Decision Making for Management

Make better strategic decisions in complex environments by combining analytical rigour, clear framing and sound judgement, while avoiding common cognitive biases and decision traps. Hear from past participants in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here

Achieving Leadership Excellence

Unlock the advantages of your unique leadership style through behavioural science insights and learn to confidently lead teams and organisations to success. Hear from past participants in the video below.

Learn more about the programme here