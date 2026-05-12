Maximise Your Leadership Impact with WBS

Take a step back from the office, and return with renewed clarity and confidence with the WBS Executive Leadership programme.

This immersive, high-impact residential programme is a transformative journey for leaders looking to lead with renewed purpose, resilience, and adaptability. Delivered at WBS’s Warwick campus in the heart of Warwickshire, leaders will take time to recharge and return refreshed and ready to tackle real-world challenges effectively with a growth-oriented mindset.

Combining academic insights, visits to industry partners, mindfulness, and enhanced executive coaching, leaders will deepen their self-awareness journey, refine their personal leadership brand, and strengthen leadership skills.

Book your place before 20 May to receive a 25% fee reduction Email [email protected] to find out more.

WBS Executive Leadership programme

Gain the clarity, resilience, and strategic insight to lead with purpose in an ever-evolving world.

Start date: 7 June 2026

Duration: 5.5 days

Location: Warwick campus

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