WBS executive education

Navigate disruption with clarity 

Behind every successful business is a great leader. One who blends insight, strategy and innovation to move their organisation forward and deliver results, even in uncertain times.

Warwick Business Schools executive programme, The Strategic Mindset of Leadership is designed for senior leaders who want to sharpen how they think, decide, and lead.

Delivered over three immersive days at The Shard in London, this programme equips leaders with the tools and frameworks needed to navigate complexity, make bold strategic decisions, and build resilient, future ready organisations.

Book your place before 13 May to receive a 25% fee reduction.

Email [email protected] to find out more.

The Strategic Mindset of Leadership

Cultivate a strategic mindset so you can navigate disruption with clarity, agility, and vision.

  • Start date: 18 May 2026
  • Duration: 4 days (including reflective leadership day 7 July 2026)
  • Location: The Shard, London
Book your place Hear from the programme director

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