Uncover the drivers of choice in your business

Human behaviour is at the heart of every business. It’s the hidden forces that shape how we think and decide, so understanding and utilising behavioural science is essential for navigating real-world business environments, optimising team performance, and making smarter decisions.

The Behavioural Science in Practice programme by WBS partners with CogCo, a global company specialising in the practical application of behavioural science. Over the three-days at The Shard, you will be introduced to the latest thinking in behavioural science, including tools and frameworks which can be immediately implemented in your organisation.

Behavioural Science in Practice

The programme has been successfully delivered to cohorts over a number of years, delivering impact and new thinking to over 150 participants, who have attended from a range of roles, specialisms and business sectors.

Start date: 15 June 2026

Book your place before 25 May to receive a 25% discount on applications. To discuss this discount, book a call with our team today or email us.

Behavioural Science for Better Organisations and Policies

Online

Professor Nick Chater will introduce the Human-Centred Systems perspective within Behavioural Science in Practice and discuss the real challenge of redesigning systems with behavioural insight, as outlined in his new book ‘It’s On You’.

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Hear more from WBS

Why do systems create problems then nudge us to fix them?

Leading behavioural scientist Nick Chater argues that nudge theory has led public policy astray in his new book, It’s On You.

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How to use behavioural science to boost team collaboration

Aikaterini Grimani details the latest research from behavioural science on how to build a high-performing team.

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Hear from two Behavioural Science participants

Dinah and Bex give insight into the Behavioural Science programme and what they have learnt to help them in their careers.

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