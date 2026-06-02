Nvidia is expanding beyond data center chips and moving into personal computers with a new Arm based processor designed for AI powered laptops and desktops. CEO Jensen Huang introduced the new RTX Spark chip during the Computex conference in Taiwan.

The chip was developed with Microsoft and will appear in new devices from major brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and MSI later this year. Nvidia said the first wave will include more than 30 laptops and 10 desktop models focused on creators, gamers, and AI developers.

The move puts Nvidia into direct competition with long time PC chip leaders like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. The new processor combines Nvidia graphics technology with an Arm based CPU, which is known for better power efficiency and has become more popular in modern devices.

Huang said AI is changing the future of computers and called the new generation of PCs a major shift for the industry. Nvidia believes AI driven computing could become one of its next biggest growth areas as demand for smarter and faster devices continues to rise.

Related Readings: