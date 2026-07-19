Anthropic is in early discussions with Meta about leasing artificial intelligence computing power, according to a CNBC report. The talks are still at a preliminary stage, but news of the potential agreement lifted Meta’s shares after reports suggested the deal could be worth around $10 billion. Meta has not commented on the discussions.

The talks come weeks after Anthropic reached a similar agreement with SpaceX to use computing capacity at its Colossus 1 data center. The AI startup has been expanding its access to Nvidia chips as demand for advanced computing power continues to grow. Limited access to these chips has also forced Anthropic to place usage limits on some of its most advanced AI models.

The potential partnership also dovetails with Meta’s broader AI strategy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said the company is looking at ways to offer cloud computing services and leverage its growing AI infrastructure. Meta is expected to spend as much as $145 billion on AI-related capital expenditures in 2026 as it continues to build out its capabilities.

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