Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares climbed about 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company confirmed that its Qwen artificial intelligence model will power Apple Intelligence features for users in China.

Alibaba said Qwen will be integrated into Apple’s AI services across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro devices in China. The announcement came after Chinese regulators approved Apple’s AI services alongside products from several domestic technology companies.

The partnership marks a key milestone for Apple as it expands its AI features in the Chinese market, where regulatory approval has delayed the rollout. The partnership gives Alibaba another boost in China’s fast-growing AI market as competition with U.S. technology companies continues to intensify.

Users will be able to access Qwen’s text and image tools through Apple Intelligence without leaving the app they’re using. The integration follows reports that Apple is working to bring more powerful AI models directly to iPhones, improving both performance and privacy.

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