Anthropic is looking beyond the United States as it expands the computing power behind its artificial intelligence models. The company has opened 13 positions in its compute team, including eight roles in Australia and Japan, signaling that both countries will play a bigger part in its next wave of data center growth.

Most of the Australian openings are for engineers and operators who will help run data centers, while the roles in Japan focus on engineering and finding new data center opportunities. The hiring push comes as Anthropic works to keep pace with growing demand for its AI products. Earlier this year, the company admitted that the rapid increase in users had put pressure on its infrastructure and affected system performance.

Industry experts say Australia offers several advantages for AI infrastructure, including access to renewable energy, political stability, and strong security ties with the United States. Japan is also gaining attention because of its dependable power network, skilled workforce, and government support for AI investment. Other technology companies have also announced major AI projects in the country over the past few months.

Even with those advantages, one challenge stands out: electricity. Analysts say finding enough power has become harder than securing land or financing for new data centers. Anthropic has said it will continue expanding in countries that offer secure supply chains and stable legal systems as demand for AI computing continues to grow.

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