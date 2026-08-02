A proposed bill in Washington, D.C., that would expand the use of autonomous vehicles has brought together two unlikely allies: Uber and labor unions. While both support advances in self-driving technology, they argue the current proposal does not do enough to address its impact on drivers’ jobs. With thousands of people in the city relying on rideshare work, critics warn that a rapid rollout of robotaxis could reduce earnings and limit employment opportunities.

Uber, which has invested heavily in autonomous vehicle technology, says the future of transportation should combine human drivers and self-driving cars rather than replace one with the other. The company has pointed to data from California showing that drivers’ earnings fell as robotaxi services expanded, and is urging lawmakers to consider measures that would protect workers during the transition.

The debate comes as Uber and Waymo move further apart on how autonomous vehicles should be introduced. Waymo argues that riders, not regulations, should determine whether human-driven or autonomous services succeed, while Uber is pushing for rules that preserve a hybrid system. The outcome of the D.C. bill could influence how other U.S. cities approach the balance between innovation and protecting jobs.

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