Apple regains title as the most valuable company again on Monday, overtaking Nvidia for the first time since April 2025. Apple shares rose 1%, pushing the company’s market value to $4.95 trillion, while Nvidia lost 5%, lowering its valuation to $4.77 trillion as investors pulled back from AI chip stocks.

Apple has gained 24% this year, well ahead of Nvidia’s 4% increase. Apple’s more measured approach to AI spending, choosing to lease computing power rather than invest heavily in its own AI infrastructure, has been well received by investors. Some investors have also moved away from AI chips and into other parts of the AI market, including memory chips and data center equipment.

Attention now turns to Apple’s earnings report later this week. Investors will be looking for updates on how the global memory chip shortage has affected the company’s business, as well as any new details about its AI plans and overall growth outlook.

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