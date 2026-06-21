The global memory shortage fueled by the AI boom is starting to hit even the biggest names in technology, and Apple says consumers should prepare for higher prices.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company can no longer absorb the impact of the ongoing memory shortage and will likely need to increase prices on some products. Although he did not reveal which devices would see higher prices or when the changes would take effect, his comments reflect the growing pressure the shortage is placing on even the world’s largest tech companies.

At the same time, demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge. As companies race to expand their AI capabilities, they are building more data centers filled with high-performance chips and memory, putting even more strain on global supply. As suppliers focus more production on high-performance components used in AI systems, manufacturers of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics are facing tighter supplies and rising costs.

What makes Apple’s warning particularly notable is the company’s reputation for managing supply chains better than almost anyone else in the industry. Analysts say if Apple is feeling the pressure, smaller manufacturers are likely facing even greater challenges.

Some experts believe Apple may limit price increases to premium products such as its Pro-series iPhones and higher-end Macs. Others suggest the company could use the disruption as an opportunity to attract customers from Android brands that may be forced to raise prices more aggressively.

For consumers, the message is simple: the cost of building the AI future is beginning to show up in the price tags of everyday devices.

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