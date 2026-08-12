Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is backing a huge new plan to help finance the next wave of AI infrastructure. Nvidia has teamed up with major firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs to create a potential $500 billion financing pipeline for data centers and GPU systems. The idea is to treat Nvidia’s chips as long-term assets that can generate enough income to support large loans.

The biggest question is how long those chips will actually hold their value. Unlike buildings or other traditional assets, AI GPUs can become outdated within a few years as newer and more powerful chips arrive. That could make investors more cautious and push borrowing costs higher, especially for AI startups and other companies with weaker finances.

China adds another layer of risk. Its growing domestic chip industry could eventually produce cheaper AI hardware and push GPU prices down. If that happens, the value of the chips backing billions of dollars in loans could fall faster than expected. For now, Nvidia remains dominant in the U.S., and demand for its chips is still strong. But Huang’s ambitious financing strategy ultimately depends on Nvidia hardware remaining valuable for years to come.

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