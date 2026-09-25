Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled new hardware at Meta Connect as the company continues to develop both its virtual reality business and AI agents. The company introduced its new Meta VR Glasses, along with the Muse Charm, a small handheld device designed to let users interact with Meta’s Muse AI agent without opening a phone or app.

The Meta VR Glasses are slimmer and lighter than Meta’s older Quest headsets and will cost $1,299 when they launch in spring 2027. They use an external puck containing the processor and battery, helping reduce the glasses’ size and weight. The device also includes eye and hand tracking and improved visuals, allowing users to interact without traditional controllers.

Meta shared fewer details about the Muse Charm, including its price, but Zuckerberg said the company plans to ship it in time for the December holidays. He described it as a quick way for users who are not wearing the glasses to talk to their AI agent and show it what is happening around them. The products reflect Meta’s broader push to make AI agents part of everyday devices and interactions.

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