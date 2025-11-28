Alibaba released its new Quark artificial intelligence glasses in China on Thursday, signaling the company’s latest effort to expand into the fast-growing AI wearables market long dominated by Meta. The product marks a significant step for the Chinese tech giant as it works to strengthen its position in consumer-focused AI devices.

The Quark glasses start at 1,899 yuan ($268.25) and run on Alibaba’s Qwen AI model and app. Unlike bulkier headsets from major rivals, the device resembles standard eyewear, featuring a simple black plastic frame. Alibaba said the glasses are tightly integrated with its ecosystem, including Alipay and Taobao, allowing users to access functions such as on-the-go translation and instant price recognition.

“Alibaba’s strengths are shopping, payments and navigation, so its AI glasses function more like a life assistant,” Li Chengdong, a Beijing-based electronics industry analyst, said. The launch reflects Alibaba’s push to compete more aggressively in consumer AI after trailing competitors in previous product cycles. The company also introduced a major upgrade to its AI chatbot earlier this month.

Li noted that Alibaba’s strategy focuses on securing future entry points for digital traffic as competition rises across China’s e-commerce sector. “Alibaba is not a monopoly in e-commerce,” he said. “It hopes AI can help it secure the next-generation traffic gateway.”

The Quark glasses went on sale Thursday on major online platforms including Tmall, JD.com and Douyin. Sales figures have not yet been released.

The rollout comes as global tech companies race to define the next generation of entertainment and computing devices powered by artificial intelligence. Meta remains the dominant force in the VR headset industry, holding roughly 80 percent of the market. Apple sells its Vision Pro headset, while Samsung introduced its Galaxy XR device in October using AI features from Google.

Chinese competitors have also stepped into the wearable AI space. Xiaomi released AI-enabled glasses in June, while Baidu already offers a similar product.

Alibaba’s entry adds new momentum to the battle for AI-driven consumer hardware, setting the stage for deeper competition across both domestic and international markets.

Related Readings: