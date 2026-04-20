Amazon is facing a growing backlash from its own marketplace sellers, as hundreds plan a one day boycott of its advertising platform in protest over new policies and rising costs.

The protest, led by a group called Million Dollar Sellers, comes as merchants say recent changes are putting serious pressure on their finances. Sellers are already dealing with higher import tariffs and rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict. Now, they say Amazon’s latest moves are making things worse.

The company recently changed how it handles seller payouts and ad payments. Some sellers will now see advertising costs automatically deducted from their earnings instead of paying through credit cards. At the same time, Amazon introduced a 3.5% fuel surcharge, citing higher logistics and oil costs.

Many sellers say these changes are tightening cash flow. Some worry they may struggle to pay suppliers or even cover payroll. Others say they relied on credit card rewards from ad spending, which will now be harder to access.

Amazon said the updates only affect a small group and align with systems already used by most sellers. It also delayed part of the ad payment change until August after receiving feedback.

Still, frustration is growing. Sellers argue that fees and delays are stacking up, leaving them with little room to operate. For some, the boycott is a warning that the current setup may no longer be sustainable.

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