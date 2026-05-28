A surge in demand for artificial intelligence hardware has pushed South Korea’s SK Hynix and US chipmaker Micron Technology past the $1 trillion market value mark, as global investment in AI data centers continues to accelerate.

SK Hynix shares jumped about 10% in a single trading session, extending a rally that has more than tripled its stock price this year. Micron also surged nearly 20% after analysts raised its price target, reflecting strong expectations for memory chip demand used in AI systems and cloud infrastructure.

The rapid rise comes as AI development fuels a worldwide shortage of advanced memory chips, lifting revenues across the semiconductor sector. Companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta have also benefited from the broader AI-driven market rally, while Samsung Electronics recently joined the $1 trillion club as well.

Analysts say the boom has strengthened South Korea’s tech-heavy stock market, which recently hit record highs. However, some investors warn that valuations may be overheating, raising concerns about a possible AI-driven market bubble even as chip demand remains strong.

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