Xi Jinping told top American business leaders visiting China with Donald Trump that China plans to open its economy further to foreign companies. During the meeting in Beijing, Xi said American businesses have played an important role in China’s growth and will continue to find opportunities in the country.

Executives attending the trip included Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang. Chinese state media said Trump introduced the business leaders to Xi one by one, while company executives expressed interest in expanding their operations and partnerships in China.

Artificial intelligence was also a major topic during the visit. The United States and China are both racing to grow their AI industries, even as tensions remain over technology restrictions and chip exports. Reports this week suggested the US may allow some advanced Nvidia chips to be sold in China, though officials have not confirmed any final decision.

Despite ongoing trade and technology tensions, both sides signaled a more welcoming tone during the summit. Officials also discussed possible cooperation on AI safety and market access, suggesting both countries may be looking for ways to ease pressure in key business areas.

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