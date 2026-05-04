Apple is handing over leadership at a time of strong growth, as John Ternus prepares to take over as CEO from Tim Cook. The company just reported its best March quarter, with revenue reaching $111.2 billion, up 17 percent from last year. iPhone sales alone brought in $57 billion, showing Apple’s core business remains strong.

These results set a high bar for Ternus. He will need to keep Apple’s key products growing while pushing the company forward in new areas like artificial intelligence. Ternus said he plans to follow Cook’s disciplined approach to decision making, which helped drive Apple’s long run success.

AI is expected to play a major role in Apple’s next phase. The company is working to build AI features directly into its devices, rather than focusing on standalone tools. More updates are expected at its developer event in June, as demand for AI driven products continues to rise.

At the same time, Apple faces challenges, including supply issues linked to high demand for AI technology. Cook will remain as executive chairman and advise Ternus, reminding him to stay focused on Apple’s goal of creating products that improve people’s lives.

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