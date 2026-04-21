Apple Names New CEO as Tim Cook Steps Up

Apple has named John Ternus as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tim Cook. The company said Cook will step into the role of executive chairman on September 1 while Ternus takes over daily leadership.

Ternus now leads hardware engineering and will also join Apple’s board. Cook will stay on as CEO through the summer to guide the transition and work closely with his successor.

This is the first time Apple has changed CEOs since Steve Jobs handed the role to Cook in 2011. Ternus will become the eighth CEO in the company’s history.

Cook said leading Apple has been the greatest privilege of his life. During his time, the company grew rapidly, expanded its products, and reached a market value of $4 trillion.

Ternus, 50, has spent over two decades at Apple. He helped lead the development of key products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As CEO, he now faces major challenges, including growing Apple’s work in artificial intelligence and handling global supply issues.

Apple also announced that Johny Srouji will take on a bigger role as chief hardware officer.

With new leadership in place, Apple prepares for its next chapter in a fast changing tech industry.

Related Readings: