Pope Leo warned that artificial intelligence could make modern warfare even more dangerous in his first major theological document, urging governments and tech companies to put human dignity ahead of profit and military ambition.

The pope said the fast development of AI brings serious ethical concerns, especially as countries continue building autonomous weapons and advanced surveillance systems. He stressed that technology should help people, not replace human judgment in decisions involving human lives.

In the document, Pope Leo also expressed concern over AI’s potential to spread misinformation, widen inequality, and reduce accountability during times of conflict. He called for stronger global cooperation and clearer international rules to stop advanced technologies from being misused in war and public life.

The statement is seen as one of the Vatican’s strongest positions so far on artificial intelligence. Analysts said it reflects growing concern worldwide over how AI is shaping security, politics, and society as nations compete to expand their technological power.

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