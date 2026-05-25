Nvidia is still counting on China as a major growth market despite ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over advanced technology exports. CEO Jensen Huang said the company’s forecast for a $200 billion CPU market includes China, showing Nvidia remains confident about long term demand in the country.

Speaking in Taipei ahead of the upcoming Computex 2026, Huang said Nvidia’s new Vera processors are opening fresh opportunities beyond graphics chips used for artificial intelligence training. Demand for CPUs is growing as more companies adopt agentic AI systems that can perform tasks independently. Nvidia believes this shift will help expand its business far beyond GPUs.

Huang also highlighted the importance of Taiwan in Nvidia’s supply chain. He confirmed the company is ramping up production of its Vera Rubin platform, which combines new CPU and GPU technologies. He added that Nvidia continues to support local partners heavily and plans to meet with TSMC during his visit. Taiwan remains central to global AI chip production as companies race to meet demand.

At the same time, Nvidia faces continued pressure from export controls and investigations tied to chip smuggling. Huang said the company strictly follows regulations and expects partners to do the same. While some H200 chips received U.S. export approval for China, deliveries have yet to begin as political and regulatory uncertainty continues.

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