Nvidia is partnering with Corning to expand production tied to artificial intelligence in the United States. CEO Jensen Huang said the move could help bring manufacturing back after years of relying on overseas supply chains.

Corning plans to build three new facilities in Texas and North Carolina, with more than 3,000 jobs expected. The focus is on optical technology, which helps connect chips inside large data centers. As AI systems grow more complex, companies need faster and more efficient ways to move data, and older materials like copper are starting to fall behind.

Huang said the current wave of AI spending is not just about tech companies. It is also creating demand for skilled workers across industries, from construction to engineering. He described this moment as a chance to rebuild parts of the US supply chain while meeting the needs of a fast growing industry.

The partnership shows how companies are preparing for the next stage of AI growth. By investing in local production and new technology, they aim to support rising demand while strengthening the country’s role in global manufacturing.

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