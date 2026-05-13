Google is expanding Gemini across Android devices as it moves deeper into the AI race with rivals like Apple, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Ahead of its developer event next week, Google revealed new features that make Gemini more connected to apps, phones, cars, and laptops.

The company says Gemini will now help users complete tasks across different services instead of simply answering questions. For example, it can read details from Gmail, build shopping lists, and help book reservations. Google says users will still approve actions before anything is completed.

Google is also redesigning Android Auto with Gemini features, allowing drivers to get help with tasks while on the road. The updates will first launch on newer Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones before expanding to more Android devices later this year.

The rollout comes as Apple prepares to reveal updates to its own AI system at its Worldwide Developers Conference. While Gemini is already part of Apple’s AI plans, Google is pushing to show that its technology is further ahead and more deeply built into everyday devices.

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