Apple has postponed a major Siri upgrade initially set for April, delaying AI-driven features designed to improve personalization and app integration. The company, which first announced the overhaul last June, now says it will roll out the enhancements later this year.

The delay has sparked internal frustration, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple executives described the setback as “ugly” and “embarrassing.” Meanwhile, rivals like Google and Amazon continue advancing their AI assistants, putting added pressure on Apple to keep pace.

AI is seen as the next major shift in technology, and Apple, which once led the smartphone revolution, is now facing questions about its ability to innovate in this space. The postponed Siri upgrade was meant to make Apple’s virtual assistant more capable, allowing it to cross-reference emails, texts, and real-time data for smarter responses.

Beyond AI concerns, Apple is also navigating a challenging global market. The company’s iPhone sales in China declined 11% year-over-year, and looming tariffs on Chinese imports threaten supply chain costs. Apple’s stock is down about 12% year to date, though analysts say its strong user base provides stability.

While the Siri delay is a rare misstep, Apple remains focused on AI development. Analysts believe that, despite setbacks, Apple’s long-term vision remains intact, with potential breakthroughs still ahead.

