Apple has unveiled plans to invest more than $500bn (£396bn) in the US over the next four years, starting with a new advanced manufacturing facility in Texas. The investment is expected to create 20,000 jobs, with a focus on research and development, software, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech giant described the commitment as its “largest-ever spend” in the US, covering supplier partnerships, Apple TV+ productions, and infrastructure projects. A key component of the plan is a 250,000 sq ft factory in Houston, set to open in 2026, which will produce servers for Apple Intelligence—Apple’s AI system.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump, who has prioritized domestic corporate investment. Trump quickly claimed credit for Apple’s decision, linking it to his trade policies, including tariffs on Chinese imports. Last month, he introduced a 10% border tax on Chinese goods, where Apple maintains a major manufacturing presence.

Apple is also expanding data centers in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada, while doubling its US manufacturing fund from $5bn to $10bn.

Industry experts noted that Apple has made similar large-scale investment announcements before, including a $350bn pledge in 2018 and a $430bn commitment in 2021, each tied to job creation. Despite skepticism about the broader impact, analysts say the move signals Apple’s effort to align with US economic policies while strengthening its domestic innovation footprint.

Related Readings: