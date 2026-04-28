Artificial intelligence in China is moving quickly beyond apps and into physical devices, as startups and tech firms race to bring AI into the real world.

In Hangzhou, a startup has already shipped its first batch of clip on microphones that let users control AI tools with voice commands. The device connects to an AI system and shows how smaller teams can now build both hardware and software at speed.

Nearby in Suzhou, another company is developing humanoid robots that respond to commands through cloud systems from Tencent. These robots are expected to open for pre orders soon.

This shift reflects a growing trend. Companies are no longer focusing only on cloud based AI. Instead, they are building tools that run directly on devices. This helps address concerns from industries like manufacturing, where firms worry about sending sensitive data to the cloud.

Startups are also working on low cost systems that allow AI to run locally using domestic chips. The goal is to scale production and make the technology widely available.

Larger companies are joining the push. Alibaba is developing a four legged robot designed to assist blind users. Car makers like Volkswagen are also adding AI features that respond to driver voice commands.

As AI enters everyday devices, experts say the focus will shift from what the technology can do online to how it performs in the real world.

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