Last week, China’s biggest tech companies released a wave of AI models, showing they are keeping up with the U.S.

Alibaba launched RynnBrain, a model that helps robots understand and interact with the physical world. In demos, robots used it to pick oranges, move milk from a fridge, and complete multi-step tasks. Experts note that RynnBrain tracks time and location of events, which makes the robots more reliable in real-world situations. With this, Alibaba joins Nvidia and Google in the race for robotics AI.

ByteDance introduced Seedance 2.0, a video-generation AI that can turn text or images into realistic clips. People testing it said it works quickly and produces polished results. But it paused a feature that could mimic voices from uploaded pictures after privacy concerns emerged in China.

Short-video platform Kuaishou unveiled Kling 3.0, which improves video consistency, adds realistic visuals, and extends clips up to 15 seconds. It also generates audio in multiple languages, although it is currently only available to paying users.

Other companies also launched AI updates. Zhipu AI rolled out GLM-5, an open-source model with coding abilities, while MiniMax released M2.5, focused on automating tasks with AI agents.

These releases show that China is making serious strides in AI, both for creative projects and robotics. While gaps with the U.S. remain, these new models suggest the country is closing in fast.

