Germering, May 11, 2026, DocuWare, a leading provider of document management and workflow automation solutions, revealed its exciting new product direction during the annual DocuWorld EMEA Partner Conference on April 22 and 23 in Berlin, Germany.

900 Partners from 40 countries heard firsthand from Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Berger about the stability, structure and order that DocuWare solutions bring to businesses navigating today’s information chaos: “Innovation is at the heart of our long-term strategy. The strategic investments of recent years are now paying off — and coming together at this very moment. AI, UX and other key technology-based advancements represent a significant step forward for our product portfolio and reflect our commitment to delivering reliable digital solutions that make a real difference. That’s exactly what we mean when we say: Delivering the Future.”

Significant product news were announced by Chief Product and Technology Officer, Michael Bochmann including new DocuWare client, DocuWare Aura and enhancements to both DocuWare IDP and its E-Invoicing Service. The roll out phase begins now through autumn 2026:

A complete new DocuWare user experience with mobile companion, offers a new and improved user interface based on WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines), a globally accepted standard for digital accessibility .

with mobile companion, offers a new and improved user interface based on WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines), a globally accepted standard for digital accessibility DocuWare Aura a smart AI companion offering direct access to DocuWare file cabinets. Users can find, summarize, and compare information in stored documents. DocuWare Aura will be available for every DocuWare Cloud customer within new DocuWare.

a smart AI companion offering direct access to DocuWare file cabinets. Users can find, summarize, and compare information in stored documents. DocuWare Aura will be available for every DocuWare Cloud customer within new DocuWare. DocuWare IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) offers tighter integration into DocuWare by supporting both Classic Extraction and the new Gen AI-based Zero Shot Extraction. Users can choose between two powerful extraction options:

Classic Extraction is a tried-and-true method, giving full control and predictable results. Gen AI-based Zero Shot Extraction uses the latest AI technology so users get results without the need for training. It quickly learns from user data and improves with feedback, making it a faster and more flexible offering.

DocuWare customers benefit from advanced AI-based extraction and information processing with OCR technology now supported in 20 languages, making it even easier to automate document capture in local business languages. Users can easily configure IDP flows within DocuWare and train new models as needed. In addition, Master Data Matching as a key new capability allows users to clean up or enrich data from documents by comparing them with master data from other sources, quickly turning documents into usable business records.

DocuWare E-Invoicing Service is already available in some European markets and continues to be rolled out to others. The company’s compliant and comprehensive service allows users to connect to various networks for sending and receiving e-invoices.

is already available in some European markets and continues to be rolled out to others. The company’s compliant and comprehensive service allows users to connect to various networks for sending and receiving e-invoices. The new DocuWare Integration Platform embedded into DocuWare will form the technical backbone to power standardized, out-of-the-box integrations with third-party systems such as ERP, CRM and other solutions. Starting this autumn, the platform will allow integrations to be configured in just a few guided steps for a simpler, faster way to connect.

For more information, visit docuware.com.