Nvidia is pouring billions into artificial intelligence companies and infrastructure as it moves beyond making chips and becomes one of the biggest investors in the AI industry. The company has already committed more than $40 billion this year through deals tied to data centers, cloud services, and AI technology.

Recent partnerships include major investments in Corning and data center operator IREN. Nvidia is also backing companies that rely on its hardware, helping build more capacity for the fast growing AI market. CEO Jensen Huang said the goal is to strengthen the company’s ecosystem and support future AI growth.

The company’s biggest move so far has been its $30 billion investment in OpenAI. Nvidia has also invested in firms like Anthropic and xAI, showing its strategy of supporting several major players instead of choosing one winner.

Some analysts believe the investments help Nvidia stay ahead by expanding the AI supply chain. Others worry the company may be helping fund demand for its own products. Even with those concerns, Nvidia continues to benefit from the global AI boom, with investors betting its influence in the industry will keep growing.

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