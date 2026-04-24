Meta Platforms said it will cut about 10 percent of its workforce, affecting around 8,000 employees, as it continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

The layoffs will take effect on May 20, according to a company memo. Meta will also close about 6,000 open roles as part of its plan to run operations more efficiently.

Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said the move will help balance rising costs tied to major investments in AI. The company spent more than $72 billion in 2025 on infrastructure like data centers and expects that figure to reach at least $115 billion in 2026.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has signaled that AI will reshape how work gets done. He said some tasks that once needed large teams can now be handled by fewer people with advanced tools.

Meta has also been expanding its AI efforts by hiring top talent and acquiring startups to compete with companies like OpenAI.

The layoffs reflect a broader trend across the tech industry. Companies such as Amazon and Block have also reduced staff while focusing on efficiency and automation.

Meta said affected US workers will receive severance pay, including 16 weeks of base salary plus additional compensation based on years of service.

The company continues to reshape its workforce as AI becomes a bigger part of its future.

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