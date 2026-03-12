Meta has acquired Moltbook, an experimental social platform where artificial intelligence programs interact with each other. The company said the deal will bring Moltbook’s team into its Meta Superintelligence Labs and help develop new ways for AI systems to support people and businesses.

Moltbook launched earlier this year as a small experiment. The platform works like an online forum, where AI-powered agents hold conversations with other bots. In some cases, the programs discuss tasks they perform for their human users or exchange observations about how they operate.

Developers and technology researchers quickly noticed the project because it offered a rare public view of how autonomous AI systems communicate. At the same time, the platform raised questions about the growing independence of AI agents and how companies should manage their behaviour.

Meta said Moltbook’s approach represents a new step in the development of digital assistants that can collaborate with other systems. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

The platform connects closely with OpenClaw, a tool designed to run AI agents directly on a user’s computer. The software allows programs to perform tasks such as writing emails, managing schedules, or building simple applications. When linked to Moltbook, those agents can also interact with other bots online.

The technology has attracted strong interest from developers since its release in late 2025. However, some cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the risks of giving AI systems deep access to personal devices and everyday software tools.

