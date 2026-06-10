Anthropic has released a new artificial intelligence model called Claude Fable 5, bringing technology similar to its highly discussed Mythos system to a much wider audience. The launch comes two months after Mythos was introduced to a limited group of users because of concerns about potential misuse.

The company said Claude Fable 5 delivers major improvements in software development and knowledge based tasks. To reduce risks, Anthropic built new safety measures into the model. When users ask questions involving high risk topics such as dangerous biological materials or cyberattacks, the system will block those requests or provide safer responses.

Anthropic also introduced an updated version of Mythos called Claude Mythos 5. Unlike Fable 5, the Mythos version has fewer restrictions in some areas and is designed for specialized users. The company said both models share the same core technology but offer different levels of access and safety controls.

The release comes as Anthropic prepares for a potential stock market debut and faces growing competition from rivals such as OpenAI. With AI companies racing to attract customers and investors, Anthropic hopes the new model will strengthen its position in the fast growing market while showing that advanced AI can be released responsibly.

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