SpaceX’s IPO is more than a test of investor demand, it could reshape how Wall Street values a new class of companies. Unlike traditional aerospace firms, SpaceX combines elements of technology, infrastructure, communications and defense, making it difficult to compare with existing public companies.

The company has become deeply embedded in critical services. According to its IPO filing, SpaceX handled nearly all major U.S. government launch missions in 2025 and generated about 20% of its revenue from federal agencies. Meanwhile, its Starlink network has grown to more than 10 million subscribers and operates thousands of satellites, supporting communications across industries ranging from aviation and shipping to disaster response and national security.

Investors are increasingly calling companies like SpaceX “strategic tech” businesses, firms that are not only fast-growing but also difficult to replace. Similar comparisons have been made with companies such as Palantir Technologies, whose valuation reflects both growth potential and its importance to government operations. SpaceX may push that idea even further as it sits at the intersection of commercial innovation and national infrastructure.

However, greater importance can bring greater scrutiny. As SpaceX’s influence grows across communications, defense, and space, so too could regulatory scrutiny. Investors must weigh its strategic value against the potential risks of greater government oversight.

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