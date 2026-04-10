Meta has introduced Muse Spark, its first major artificial intelligence model in more than a year, as the company tries to show returns from its significant investments in AI talent and infrastructure. The release follows Meta’s decision to bring in Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader strategy to strengthen the company’s position in the competitive AI market.

Unlike earlier models in the Llama family, which followed an open-source approach, Muse Spark is proprietary. The shift suggests Meta is looking for clearer ways to generate revenue from AI, rather than simply encouraging widespread developer adoption. Analysts believe the company must show that its large investments in AI can actually lead to business growth.

Competitors such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have gained significant traction by offering AI tools and services that are widely used in business settings. Meta, on the other hand, still depends largely on advertising, which made up most of its revenue last year.

Experts think Meta’s biggest chance is to improve ad targeting and creative tools on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which together reach billions of people. Better AI tools could help advertisers produce more engaging content, especially with images and videos, which are the main formats on social media.

In the future, Meta might provide paid API access to Muse Spark, letting businesses develop apps using its technology. Right now, the company needs to show that its newest model can stand up to top AI systems and also create new ways to make money beyond just advertising.

Related Readings: