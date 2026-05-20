Elon Musk said he will appeal after a federal jury ruled that he waited too long to sue OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman over claims tied to the company’s nonprofit mission.

The court did not decide whether OpenAI actually violated its charitable purpose. Instead, the jury found that Musk’s claims fell outside the legal time limit for filing the lawsuit. Musk called the ruling a “calendar technicality” and accused Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman of enriching themselves at the expense of the organization’s original mission.

OpenAI welcomed the outcome, arguing that Musk’s case was filed too late and was driven by competition after he launched his own AI company, xAI. Lawyers for the company said Musk had also once discussed turning OpenAI into a for profit business under his control.

The case comes as both sides prepare for major business moves. OpenAI recently raised billions at a massive valuation, while Musk’s SpaceX is preparing for a highly anticipated stock market debut after merging with xAI earlier this year.

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