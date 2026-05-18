Cerebras Systems made a huge debut on the stock market this week, with shares jumping nearly 70 percent on the first day of trading. The strong performance pushed the company’s value close to $100 billion and renewed excitement around artificial intelligence investments.

The success is also raising expectations for future public offerings from companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, which are all preparing for possible stock market debuts. Investors are now heavily focused on AI companies, especially those tied to large scale infrastructure and advanced models.

However, analysts say the growing attention on AI is making it harder for smaller tech firms to stand out. Many software companies that do not have a strong AI story are struggling to attract investor interest, especially after years of weak activity in the IPO market.

Experts say Cerebras benefited from strong demand for AI chips and partnerships with major firms like OpenAI and Amazon Web Services. Still, many companies waiting to go public may now choose to hold back until they see how larger AI firms perform in the market later this year.

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