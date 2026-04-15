Nvidia has been on a strong run, with its stock rising more than 18% over the past ten days — its longest winning streak since 2023.

Shares climbed again on Tuesday, as investors continued to bet on the company’s central role in the AI boom. Despite the recent gains, the stock still sits below its previous peak from last year, leaving some room for further upside if momentum holds.

CEO Jensen Huang recently said the company has secured over $1 trillion in GPU orders through 2027, a figure that highlights just how strong demand has become. Major tech players like Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, and much of that spending flows directly into Nvidia’s chips.

The company also moved to shut down speculation that it might acquire a PC maker such as Dell or HP, saying it is not in talks to buy any such business. The rumor briefly pushed those stocks higher before they gave up some of the gains.

At the same time, Nvidia is expanding its technology lineup. It recently introduced a new set of open-source models and continues to roll out next-generation chips aimed at handling more advanced AI workloads.

Much of the company’s growth now comes from data centers, which have overtaken gaming as its main source of revenue. As demand for computing power keeps rising, Nvidia is struggling to keep up with orders — a sign of how tight supply remains.

For investors, the story is fairly straightforward: as long as companies keep pouring money into AI, Nvidia stays right at the center of that trend.

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