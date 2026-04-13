Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company delivered another strong quarter, with revenue climbing 35% year-on-year to a record 1.13 trillion New Taiwan dollars (around $35.6 billion) in the first three months of the year.

The numbers came in slightly ahead of expectations and reflect just how much demand for AI chips has picked up. Leading companies such as Apple and Nvidia consistently depend on TSMC for their advanced semiconductors. This dependence is especially critical as artificial intelligence plays a more central role in their products and services.

March, in particular, demonstrated even stronger performance. Revenue increased by more than 45% when compared to the same month in the previous year.That jump suggests the company is still riding a wave of orders tied to AI infrastructure, even as other parts of the chip market — like smartphones and PCs — remain under pressure.

TSMC has also reportedly raised prices for some of its most advanced chips, which likely helped push revenue higher. At the same time, more companies — including Google and Arm — are designing their own processors, which still need manufacturers like TSMC to actually produce them.

Looking ahead, investors are paying close attention to results from ASML, whose machines are essential for making high-end chips. TSMC will release its full earnings report soon, which should give a clearer picture of how sustainable this growth really is.

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