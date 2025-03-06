Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will invest at least $100 billion to expand its U.S. operations, President Donald Trump announced Monday alongside TSMC CEO C.C. Wei. The investment includes three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center, bolstering America’s chip manufacturing industry.

The move brings TSMC’s total U.S. investment to $165 billion and aligns with Trump’s push for domestic manufacturing. “This is a matter of economic and national security,” Trump stated. Wei emphasized the company’s role in supporting AI and tech industries, thanking key partners like Apple and Nvidia.

TSMC’s expansion follows a broader trend of tech investment in the U.S., with Apple pledging $500 billion and AI firms Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank committing to similar initiatives. However, past projects, such as Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory, have faced setbacks, raising questions about long-term viability.

With global semiconductor leadership at stake, all eyes are on whether TSMC’s ambitious plans will reshape the U.S. chip landscape.

Related Readings: