Meta is once again trying to build new sources of income outside of digital advertising, this time through artificial intelligence. The company recently started testing paid subscriptions for its Meta AI app and website, while also expanding premium services across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

For years, advertising has remained Meta’s main business, making up nearly all of its revenue. Past efforts to expand into other areas have struggled to gain traction, including products like Portal video devices, virtual reality headsets, workplace tools, and cryptocurrency projects. Still, CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes AI could open the door to new business opportunities.

Analysts say Meta’s AI subscriptions may eventually generate billions in revenue, though still much smaller than its ad business. Some experts believe the real goal is to keep users more active on Meta’s platforms by giving creators and businesses more tools powered by AI.

Meta is also exploring a possible move into cloud computing, which would put it against major players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. While the company faces tough competition, it is continuing to invest heavily in AI as it looks for growth beyond ads.

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