Alibaba has presented a new AI model called RynnBrain that helps robots understand and work in the real world. This tech lets machines spot things and do jobs accurately. A quick video from Alibaba’s DAMO Academy shows a robot sorting fruit into a basket. A simple-looking task that requires complex coordination and recognition.

RynnBrain marks Alibaba’s push into robotics, building on the success of its Qwen AI models. The move also reflects China’s growing focus on “physical AI,” a field that includes autonomous machines and humanoid robots, and which many experts see as the next frontier in technology.

Other tech giants are investing heavily in the space. Nvidia has its Cosmos platform for robotics AI, Google DeepMind is developing Gemini Robotics models, and Tesla continues work on humanoid robots through its Optimus project. Analysts say the field could become a multitrillion-dollar market, with China currently seen as leading the way in humanoid development.

Alibaba is open-sourcing RynnBrain, which means developers everywhere can use it and play around with it at no cost. The company expects this move will speed up innovation and boost the use of its AI in various robotics areas, from basic home tasks to factory work.

