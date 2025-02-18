Apple is preparing to enhance its Vision Pro headset with Apple Intelligence, a new AI-driven suite of features, as part of a software update expected as early as April, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. The update will also introduce a guest user mode and a spatial content app, with a beta version for developers possibly rolling out this week.

Apple has been accelerating its AI integration across devices to stay ahead of competitors. Earlier reports revealed the company is in discussions with Tencent and ByteDance to incorporate AI models into iPhones sold in China.

The Vision Pro, which launched in February last year at $3,499, saw strong initial interest but has since faced slowing sales due to its high price and competition from more affordable alternatives like Meta’s Quest. Apple Intelligence is expected to bring features like Writing Tools, Genmojis, and the Image Playground app, potentially revitalizing demand for the mixed-reality headset.

Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.

