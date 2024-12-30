Apple (AAPL.O) has requested to participate in the upcoming U.S. antitrust trial targeting Google’s (GOOGL.O) dominance in online search. The iPhone maker aims to safeguard its interests in a revenue-sharing agreement with Google, which reportedly earned Apple an estimated $20 billion in 2022 by making Google the default search engine on its Safari browser.

In court filings submitted in Washington on Monday, Apple stated it cannot rely on Google to adequately defend these agreements. The tech giant clarified it has no plans to develop its own search engine, regardless of whether the payments from Google continue. Apple intends to call witnesses to testify at the trial, set for April 2025.

The Department of Justice’s case against Google marks a historic legal battle, with prosecutors seeking measures to restore competition in online search. These could include breaking up Google’s business units, such as Chrome and Android.

Google has proposed easing default agreements with browser developers, device manufacturers, and wireless carriers but has resisted calls to end its ad revenue-sharing deals.

“Google can no longer adequately represent Apple’s interests,” Apple argued in its filing, highlighting the broader implications of the case for the tech ecosystem.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment. The trial’s outcome could redefine the future of online search and advertising, with potential ripple effects across the technology industry.

