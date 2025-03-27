OpenAI Projects Positive Cash Flow by 2029 Amid Rising AI Costs

OpenAI is not expecting to turn cash flow positive until 2029, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the company’s financial outlook. The artificial intelligence leader faces substantial costs related to chips, data centers, and top-tier talent necessary to advance its cutting-edge AI systems.

Despite these challenges, OpenAI forecasts its revenue will surpass $125 billion by 2029. The company also expects its revenue to more than triple in 2025, reaching $12.7 billion, fueled by strong demand for its paid AI software. A previous Reuters report projected OpenAI’s 2024 revenue at $3.7 billion, with 2025 estimates at $11.6 billion—figures now corroborated by Bloomberg.

Since launching ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI has introduced multiple subscription-based AI services, expanding its customer base significantly. In February, its paying business users exceeded 2 million, more than doubling since September 2023.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, OpenAI remains a dominant player, betting on long-term growth despite high operational costs.

