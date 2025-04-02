Interview with Aïssa Laroussi of Enky

You may not realise it yet, but the way businesses approach office furniture is changing—radically. Imagine a workspace that evolves with you, minimising waste and maximising flexibility. In this interview, Aïssa Laroussi, Founder and CEO of Enky, reveals how his game-changing model is transforming sustainability, finance, and the future of work.

Good day, Mr. Laroussi! Thank you for gracing us with your time despite your busy schedule. To start, what inspired the creation of Enky?

The inspiration for Enky came from a desire to revolutionise the way businesses approach workspace design and sustainability within the context of the circular economy. I recognised that traditional furniture purchasing models were often rigid, costly, and environmentally wasteful. Enky was born out of the need for a more dynamic, sustainable, and financially accessible solution that aligns with the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Where did you first get the idea for its Furniture-as-a-Service (FaaS) model?

The idea stemmed from the rise of subscription-based services in other industries, such as software services. I’d already had the experience of working on the digital transformation of factoring for businesses with Ebedex which raised €1Bn for small businesses. The FaaS model is based on circular economy principles. I saw an opportunity to apply this concept to office furniture, allowing businesses to access high-quality furniture but without the cost of ownership, being able to free up capital to deploy to other areas to help either shore up a business needing some flexibility because of market conditions, or to help it grow more quickly.

How does Enky’s subscription model provide flexibility and value for businesses compared to traditional furniture ownership?

Our subscription model allows businesses to scale their workspace efficiently, adapting to changing needs without the capital expenditure associated with furniture ownership. It eliminates large upfront costs, offers maintenance services, and offers access to the latest ergonomic designs. This approach not only offers financial flexibility but also reduces waste by promoting reuse and refurbishment.

Enky recently launched a leaseback model. Can you explain how this works and why it is a game-changer for businesses?

Our leaseback model allows businesses to sell their existing furniture to Enky and lease it back immediately, unlocking cash flow while retaining access to high-quality ergonomically and ethically sourced furniture. This approach provides an immediate financial boost – particularly valuable in a challenging economic climate where liquidity is key. Additionally, it ensures that furniture remains in use for as long as possible, reinforcing our commitment to the circular economy.

We understand Enky also has its investment program. Can you walk us through what was the motivation behind launching the My.Enky Invest platform?

My.Enky Invest was launched to democratise investment in the circular economy. We wanted to give individuals and organisations the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future while benefiting from financial returns. It provides an avenue for impact investing, where investors support a business model that prioritises environmental responsibility and resource efficiency.

How does My.Enky Invest support the broader goals of Enky’s circular business model?

The platform fuels Enky’s ability to expand its sustainable offerings by funding the production and refurbishment of high-quality furniture. By reinvesting in our circular ecosystem, we reduce waste, lower carbon emissions, and extend product life cycles, reinforcing our commitment to responsible consumption and production.

Can you elaborate on the synergy between sustainable furnishings and investment opportunities that My.Enky Invest offers?

Sustainable furnishings and impact investing go hand in hand. Through My.Enky Invest, stakeholders can directly contribute to sustainability while receiving financial returns. By supporting the circular economy, investors help drive responsible manufacturing and encourage businesses to adopt environmentally friendly workspace solutions. The platform has already raised €750,000 in crowdfunding in just one quarter, and we anticipate a fivefold increase in financing volume over the next 12 months. Taken together with investment in client projects and furniture, we’ve raised over €2.5M to date and delivered over 50Tonnes of sustainable furniture, all ethically sourced from within Europe, and extended the life cycle of the items four-fold.

What types of investors are you targeting? How do you make investment opportunities accessible to a wider audience?

We welcome a diverse range of investors, from individuals looking to align their portfolios with (Environmental, Social and Governance) ESG values to institutional investors seeking out green investments and sustainable assets. By offering flexible investment plans and clear impact metrics, we ensure that My.Enky Invest remains accessible and transparent, allowing more people to participate in the green economy. With more than 2,000 active investors, our platform is proving to be a major force in the sustainable, green finance arena.

Enky has already made a significant impact in multiple European countries. What are your plans for scaling the business further?

We plan to expand into new markets across Europe and beyond, focusing on regions with growing demand for sustainable office solutions. Our strategy includes forming strategic partnerships, such as working with architects and town planners, enhancing our digital infrastructure, and increasing the accessibility of our services to businesses of all sizes. Recently, we entered the Luxembourg market, known for its strong business density and eco-innovation initiatives. We have a plan to launch into the USA within the next few years.

With growing interest in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), how has your company aligned its strategy with the evolving priorities of businesses?

Enky aligns with CSR priorities by offering solutions that help businesses meet their sustainability commitments. Our circular model reduces waste, cuts carbon footprints, and promotes ethical consumption. By integrating sustainability into workspace solutions, we empower companies to enhance their CSR impact effortlessly and, indeed, profitably.

What lessons from your fintech background have you applied to Enky’s operations and strategic growth?

My fintech experience has shaped Enky’s approach to innovation, scalability, and customer-centric solutions. I have applied the principles of digital transformation, subscription-based finance, and data-driven decision-making to optimise Enky’s business model and enhance the customer experiences. We recently won the 2024 PropTech Community Award for example. That was a big moment for us and a validation for the whole team that we’re on the right track.

And lastly, as a Founder and CEO, how do you define success?

Success, for me, is about creating lasting impact. It’s not just about financial growth but about driving meaningful change in how businesses approach the circular economy. Enky’s success is measured by the value we bring to our clients, our contribution to a greener planet, and the empowerment of individuals to make responsible investment choices. The rapid growth of our My.Enky Invest platform and the strong demand for our leaseback model confirms that we are making a real difference in the industry.

Executive Profile