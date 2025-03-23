By Claire Snook

In 2025, AI-powered search is poised to become the foundation of how brands connect with their customers. Advances like ChatGPT, SearchGPT, as well as the strategic pivot from traditional search engines toward entity association, are rewriting the rules of brand visibility.

You’re chatting with an AI assistant, asking it to recommend the best eco-friendly brands, and within seconds, it presents a tailored list of options. No endless scrolling, no guesswork – just immediate answers. This is our reality, and its ubiquity means that AI-powered search is completely reshaping how customers discover brands.

Tools like ChatGPT, SearchGPT, and Google’s approach to entity association has revolutionised search, transforming it from a tool into an intelligent matchmaker. For brands now, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Visibility in this new AI-driven ecosystem isn’t about simply showing up – it’s about being chosen. The question is, how can brands ensure they’re on the list when AI makes its recommendations?

This isn’t just about making search smarter; it’s about redefining how brands build authority and reputation and establish visibility when intelligent algorithms now drive consumer discovery.

The shift away from traditional search

Increasingly, users are bypassing traditional search engines to ask conversational AI tools for direct, personalised answers. Gartner predicts that by 2026, traditional search engine volumes will drop by 25%, with AI-powered systems like chatbots and virtual assistants taking centre stage.

Yet, this doesn’t spell the end for all search engines. Bing, for example, is redefining itself through its deep integration with OpenAI technology, making itself a cornerstone of the AI-driven search revolution. Bing employs tools like IndexNow to signal real-time content updates, ensuring search results are always current and relevant. For brands, this shift highlights the need to adapt content strategies to align with Bing’s AI-first approach, ensuring they remain visible in GPT ecosystems. Ignoring this evolution risks leaving brands invisible to the growing number of users relying on these advanced systems.

Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) a new frontier

Enter Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), the strategy brands must master to thrive in an AI-first world. GEO isn’t about gaming algorithms to secure a spot in search rankings; it’s about shaping how generative AI systems synthesise and present information.

Unlike traditional SEO, GEO focuses on the unique way AI interprets content. Generative systems don’t just catalogue pages; they weave together insights from multiple sources to provide clear, authoritative answers. For brands, this means creating content that not only meets traditional SEO standards but also aligns with how AI tools synthesise data.

The key to GEO is having a deep understanding of user intent, thinking beyond keywords and backlinks and focusing instead on crafting narratives that align with user questions, values, and expectations.

Understanding user intent in the age of AI

User intent has always been central to search strategies, but AI takes it to a deeper level. The keywords relied on by traditional search engines often result in a scattershot of links that leave users piecing together their own answers. AI search, by contrast, interprets full, natural-language queries to deliver precise, context-rich responses.

Imagine asking an AI assistant about sustainable travel options. Instead of simply listing websites, the AI might synthesise details about eco-conscious airlines, green hotels, and tips for reducing carbon footprints, all tailored to your preferences. For brands, this demands a shift. Content must not only answer questions but anticipate the nuances behind them.

This requires a focus on clarity, relevance, and delivering content that adds real value to the conversation. When your content becomes the trusted source that AI platforms turn to, your brand naturally earns visibility and authority.

Building a unified strategy for AI search success

The days of siloed strategies for SEO, social media, and paid media are over. Success now hinges on crafting a cohesive digital presence that resonates across all channels.

AI search systems evaluate not just individual pieces of content but the broader context of a brand’s digital footprint. From blog posts and product descriptions to social media activity and external links, every signal contributes to how your brand is represented in AI-generated results.

For example, a brand focusing on sustainability must demonstrate this value across platforms: blog content that highlights green initiatives, collaborations with eco-conscious influencers on social media, and product descriptions that detail ethical sourcing. Brands should focus on creating a consistent and authentic narrative that AI systems can easily interpret.

Technical excellence and continuous adaptation

Behind every great AI strategy is a technically sound foundation. Generative AI systems, like traditional search engines, rely on structured and accessible content to deliver accurate results. This means optimising websites for mobile-friendliness, load speed, and natural language processing (NLP), ensuring that AI tools (and customers) can process your content without friction.

Equally important is the need for continuous learning and adaptation. The algorithms powering AI systems are constantly evolving, and brands must stay ahead of these changes. Whether it’s analysing citation patterns in AI-generated responses or exploring new tools that align with generative search behaviours, brands must stay informed.

Practical steps for brands

Prioritise high-quality, relevant content aligned with E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) principles. Use keyword and semantic research to address traditional and conversational search queries. Ensure websites meet the technical demands of SEO and GEO. This includes fast load speeds, mobile responsiveness, structured data, and natural language processing readiness. Tailor content strategies for Bing and GPT-powered ecosystems. Monitor how AI algorithms evolve and adjust content accordingly. Actively participate in community platforms and social discussions to enhance brand visibility and authority in AI search.

About the Author