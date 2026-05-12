Interview with Asti Wagner of Invyted

The creator economy is undergoing a rapid transformation as social platforms become powerful engines of commerce, branding, and entrepreneurship. Asti Wagner shares how her journey from content creator to founder reflects a broader shift toward authenticity, deeper brand collaborations, and a new model of leadership driven by Gen Z.

It’s great to hear your insights today. First off, what first drew you into the creator economy, and what were you noticing about how the space was evolving at the time?

I actually started as a creator myself, so so I’ve experienced firsthand how the industry has evolved so I’ve experienced how the industry has evolved firsthand! I’ve always loved creating content, particularly around food and restaurants which led me to start my Instagram page @eatwithast. At the time around 5 years ago, influencers were more focused on the content although now I am noticing a real shift, where creators are becoming brands in their own right, building communities and influencing consumer behaviour in such a strong way.

As part of a new generation of founders, how do you think Gen Z is approaching business and leadership differently?

I think Gen Z founders are much more fearless and open to showing the mistakes and reality of building a startup publicly. We are seeing that founder led content performs so strongly because it feels real and I believe that authenticity is something our generation really values.

When you look at how brands approach influencer marketing today, where do you think they are still getting it wrong?

If content doesn’t perform, it may be because the brand just simply isn’t resonating to a social audience, not because influencer marketing ‘doesn’t work’.

I think brands have the perception of influencer marketing that it’s very expensive, and that you can only access influencers if you pay them thousands. I also think brands underestimate how they need to firstly ensure that their brand is ready for influencer marketing. If content doesn’t perform, it may be because the brand just simply isn’t resonating to a social audience, not because influencer marketing ‘doesn’t work’.

From your experience scaling something quickly in this space, what has been the biggest shift in how brands and creators now work together?

I’m definitely seeing how brands and creators are working together in really interesting ways, not just the typical collaborations but more deeper partnerships. Creators are now involved in co-creating products, launching podcasts and even building businesses themselves or alongside brands. This level of involvement creates far more authentic collaborations, which ultimately perform better because audiences can genuinely connect with them.

In your view, what actually makes a collaboration between a brand and a creator work well in practice?

The strongest collaborations happen when there’s genuine alignment and when the creator already knows and loves the brand! This always translates well on socials due to the authenticity of the content that followers believe.

What has been one of the most challenging moments you’ve faced while building in such a fast-moving industry?

New competitors and similar platforms are constantly emerging and demand is growing rapidly! I think staying focused and continuing to innovate quickly without getting distracted by the noise has been one of the biggest challenges, but also super invigorating!

You’re building your career in a space where leadership is still often male-dominated. What has that experience been like for you personally?

It’s been difficult to be honest… There have definitely been moments where I haven’t been taken as seriously because I’m a young female founder, and situations where I am placed in meetings that turned out to have not been the most professional. It’s been hard but at the same time I think I have built up resilience and confidence through these situations that have occurred over the years.

For other Gen Z founders or creators just starting out, what advice or lessons have made the biggest difference for you so far?

I’d say don’t listen to other people’s opinions, believe in yourself and follow your own path! Don’t be afraid of making mistakes since they are not a bad thing, but in fact a huge learning curve and I wouldn’t have got here today without making them.

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