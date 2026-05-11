The use of AI is driving the demand for data centres. Looking to the future, agentic AI is set to see a surge, which will increase that demand. However, data centre construction has an overlooked consequence: timelines for power infrastructure are becoming increasingly limited due to cable availability and consistency.

For AI to realise its potential, with data centres keeping up, manufacturing capacity has to be addressed. At the crux of the matter is high-reliability output. Hyperscale data centre projects require high-performance power cables to be delivered according to tight timelines. For manufacturers, the challenge is increasing output while maintaining the consistent quality standards required.

Why Data Centre Power Demand Changes the Game for Cable Producers

Manufacturers have had to adapt to meet demand before, but data centres are changing the game. The demand has multiple elements, including a lower tolerance for variability or delays. That is combined with stricter documentation and traceability requirements, high reliability expectations and faster deployment cycles.

The result is significant operational pressure on cable manufacturers. The competition is not just about capacity or price; it also comes down to clear documentation, scalability and consistent output.

One practical response is to work with partners capable of expanding production capacity while integrating stronger quality control throughout the line. This is where the approach used by MFL Group in designing wire and cable production machinery is specifically aimed at supporting manufacturers facing this surge in demand.

The New Bottlenecks Inside Cable Plants

Identifying what’s required of cable manufacturers is a useful starting point, but more is needed to make realising those changes something achievable. The reality is that the way plants currently operate is preventing them from scaling effectively, despite increasing demand. That demand is set to increase, with the industry forecast to grow at a CAGR of 27.67% in the next few years.

Multiple factors are at play in impeding effective scaling. One major culprit is micro-stops, which slowly reduce effective throughput. That’s compounded by changeovers that are particularly slowing down mixed-spec production runs.

For cable manufacturers, especially, winding and spooling instability often leads to rework, scrap and defects. It’s the combination of small factors rather than single large failures that causes the loss in capacity. As they occur throughout the day, these small interruptions add up.

What High-Reliability Output Requires on Modern Lines

It’s not impossible to achieve high-reliability output. In a modern cable manufacturing environment, it means looking at two core elements. The first is repeatability. The aim is to produce identical results across shifts and batches, even with different operators.

The second element is process control. When parameters are automated, it means fewer manual adjustments, achieving the stability you need.

With these two elements in place, a plant can handle data centre infrastructure projects without the increased cost of quality failures. They prevent delays, rejected batches and inconsistent cable performance, which lead to cascading problems in projects of that kind.

Scaling Fast without Breaking Quality: Modular Upgrades vs New Lines

Repeatability and process control are your priorities for scaling fast without breaking quality. One of the most straightforward routes to achieving both at once is a production system designed to support scalable capacity growth. The MFL Group approach combines that with machinery that covers most stages of wire and cable production.

The integrated quality and monitoring tools are crucial. What’s notable about this particular approach, though, is the two key digital components. One is Eagle, which is used for final product control and verification. The other is Acumen (IIoT), which is used to monitor production performance and identify inefficiencies.

The Three KPIs to Track Before Investing

Investing in a new production line or upgrading your existing one is a significant move that requires serious consideration. Before deciding, it’s worth checking these three key metrics:

Changeover time: measuring the minutes lost during product switches.

Scrap and rework rate: measuring the stability of yield and process consistency.

Unplanned downtime and micro-stop minutes: measuring the true availability of the production line.

The benefits of KPI reporting are well known and are especially important in this instance. Understanding them allows cable manufacturers to identify the real constraint in their operations and choose the right investment strategy.